Assam: Judges, police officers, bureaucrats hold talk on child protection ecosystem

Guwahati, Aug 4 (PTI) Judges, police officers, bureaucrats and child rights experts came together in Guwahati to discuss how different departments can work better together to protect children, especially those coming in contact with the justice system, a statement said on Monday.

The first-ever state-level dialogue under the 'Sishu Mitra' programme was hosted by the Assam Police on Sunday to discuss the child protection ecosystem, it said.

"The event aligned with the chief minister's larger vision to create a justice system that is truly child-centric. We wanted to create a space where we could all speak freely and find practical solutions," Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said.

It was for the first time that the Assam Police hosted a multi-stakeholder dialogue on child protection under the 'Sishu Mitra' initiative, which will stand as a milestone in child-friendly policing, he added.

The programme was launched in 2019 by the Assam Police in partnership with UTSAH Child Rights Organisation and UNICEF.

It focuses on making policing more child-friendly and ensuring that children receive timely justice and rehabilitation, the statement said.

The idea is to not treat child protection as a favour, but as a constitutional responsibility, it added.

Justice Kaushik Goswami of the Gauhati High Court said, "This is not just a good idea, it is our duty. Every stakeholder in the system must work together to ensure justice for children." Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Political) Ajay Tewari spoke about the urgent need to improve infrastructure in police stations, courts and related departments so that children feel safe and understood at every step. PTI TR TR SOM