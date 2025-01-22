Assam: Kokrajhar Lit Fest to begin on Feb 1

Kokrajhar, Jan 22 (PTI) The 4th Kokrajhar Literary Festival will start on February 1 with prominent writers from different parts of the country and abroad participating, organisers said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The three-day festival will be held at Bodofa Cultural Complex in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Organising committee working president Gobinda Boro said the theme of the festival is bridging the gap between people and cultures, and literature with a message of peace.

"The literary festival will bring here many eminent international and national guests, scholars and writers. They will engage in panel discussions, fireside poetry, reading and podcasts in various sessions," he said.

Advertisment

Boro said that nine international and 60 national guests along with more than 100 local guests have confirmed their presence for the festival.

"There will be a programme, where all the invited guests, scholars and other literatuers will present their theories on the change from conflict to reconciliation," he added.

The rich cultural heritage of the Bodofa will also be showcased and discussed, Boro said.

Advertisment

Sharingain Longkumer, the speaker of the Nagaland assembly, will be the chief guest of the festival, he said. PTI CORR TR TR SOM