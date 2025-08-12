Assam launches HIV awareness drive to control rise of infection

Guwahati, Aug 12 (PTI) On the backdrop of rising new HIV infections in Assam, the government on Wednesday rolled out a state-level awareness campaign against the disease.

According to an official release, the campaign was launched by Health minister Ashok Singhal at Martyrs’ Memorial Park Convention Centre at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: "If the present generation cannot stay away from high-risk behaviours like unprotected sex and injecting drug use, which are the main causes of HIV, their lives will be ruined and we will not be able to save the future because HIV is non-curable." The government is not willing to open HIV rehabilitation centres but is open to establishing skill development centres, he added.

Singhal also appealed to the youths to choose their heroes wisely and live a healthy life.

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Lakshmanan S said, "Since the year 2010, the number of HIV cases have been reduced to a considerable extent due to the various initiatives taken by the government, but it is now seen that new infections are on the rise and we need to stop the new infections." "The need of the hour is to save the present generation from acquiring HIV, and then only we can eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030," he added.

The estimated number of people living with HIV in Assam is 33,174 as per India HIV Estimation Report 2023.

The Intensified IEC Campaign will cover 3,000 villages in 25 districts across Assam. The awareness drive will include sensitisation meetings with the local population, meetings in schools and colleges, folk campaign, door-to-door exercise, among others.

Special health camps will be organised in government hospitals in the select districts to provide free HIV testing, counselling and treatment services. Awareness activities will also be conducted in the slum areas where populations are often at higher risk and have less access to healthcare services.