Assam logs 3 new COVID-19 cases, one recovery

Guwahati, Jun 15 (PTI) Assam reported three fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data released on Sunday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, there are 29 active cases in Assam, of which three were detected since Saturday.

Since January this year, Assam has seen 14 people recovering from COVID-19, including one in the last 24 hours, it said.

There are 7,383 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, and 10 more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, it added.

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care. PTI TR TR ACD