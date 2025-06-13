Assam logs 7 new Covid cases, no recovery in 24 hours: Govt

Guwahati, Jun 13 (PTI) Seven people tested positive for COVID in Assam over the last 24 hours, official data released on Friday said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, there are 20 active cases in the northeastern state, of which seven were detected since Thursday.

Since January, 13 people recovered from the virus in the state, it added.

There are 7,131 active Covid cases in India, and one more death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care.