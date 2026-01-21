Assam Lok Bhavan celebrates statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) The Assam Lok Bhavan on Wednesday celebrated the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura here.

Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, who was the chief guest, conveyed his greetings to the people of the three states for continued peace, progress and prosperity.

The celebration, held under the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', seeks to strengthen the bonds of national integration and foster greater appreciation of India's cultural diversity, the minister said on the occasion.

"Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura are states rich in history, culture and traditions, each contributing uniquely to the nation's cultural and social fabric. They are also playing their important role in the development of the nation," Patowary said.

The minister highlighted the deep and enduring ties shared by Assam with these sister states, rooted in common geography, shared cultural expressions and historical linkages.

The northeastern region stands as a true example of unity in diversity, with its people upholding values of harmony, resilience and mutual respect, he said.

"The celebration of statehood day is not only a remembrance of constitutional milestones, but also a reaffirmation of people-centric governance, which keeps the people of a particular state living across the nation united," the minister said.

Statehood day is also an occasion to promote the collective aspirations for inclusive and sustainable development, he said.

Patowary also emphasised the growing contribution of the region's youth in areas such as sports, arts, education and public service.

The programme was attended by Assam Additional Chief Secretary J B Ekka, ADGP (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) Surendra Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, S S Meenakshi Sundaram, Deputy Resident Commissioners of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya here, Stiff Khapudang, Homagni Bhattacharje, K Tabah, respectively, along with senior officials of all four states. PTI DG DG ACD