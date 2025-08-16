Assam: LoP Debabrata Saikia urges Shah to initiate effective border management measures

Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Saturday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate measures for effective border management, following recurring “pushback” operations undertaken by the police along the state’s boundary with Bangladesh.

In a letter to Shah, Saikia said that the state government has, on multiple occasions, acknowledged such operations and deportations of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, which raises critical questions about the efficacy of the border management framework and the current coordination mechanisms.

According to official statements, a “new strategy of pushback” was announced on May 10 and since then intensive operations have taken place, despite the deployment of the BSF across the 267.5-km stretch of the Assam-Bangladesh border, which suggests that infiltration continues to be a serious challenge, he said.

''This situation raises several concerns, including a careful assessment of the effectiveness of BSF deployment and resource allocation in challenging geographical terrain,'' he said.

The “consistent involvement of the Assam Police in direct pushbacks” points to “coordination gaps” between central and state security agencies, Saikia said.

The conduct of state-level pushbacks, in some cases reportedly without Foreigners Tribunal processes, may create legal ambiguities and have possible diplomatic implications with Bangladesh, he said in the letter.

''In light of these developments, I request the ministry’s intervention to ensure a robust and well-coordinated approach,'' he said.

A comprehensive review of BSF deployment and strategies, an enhanced coordination protocol between the BSF and Assam Police, and a focus on technology-based border surveillance and detection mechanisms would greatly strengthen operational effectiveness, the Congress leader said.

''Additionally, proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration is essential to maintain bilateral trust,'' said Saikia.

Clear and uniform guidelines regarding jurisdiction and standard operating procedures for handling infiltrators would help align state-level actions with national policy, the letter added. PTI DG RBT