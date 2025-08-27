Assam LoP writes to human rights commission over infant's death in govt hospital

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Wednesday urged the state human rights commission to lodge a suo motu case and inquire into the death of a newborn in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In a letter written to the chairperson of Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC), Saikia sought to fix accountability in the death of the newborn at GMCH neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on August 18, allegedly due to negligence.

"This incident, prima facie attributable to overcrowding, staff shortages, and abject failure in duty of care in the NICU, constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution.

"I urge the commission to take suo motu cognisance under Section 21(5) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 (PHRA)," he said.

A four-day-old infant died after she was found hanging from the wires of a medical equipment in the NICU of GMCH on August 18. The infant, born in the same hospital on August 15, was admitted to the NICU for infection and jaundice.

Saikia demanded that a committee of independent experts be constituted to investigate the incident and submit a time-bound report on systemic failures in Assam's hospitals, including staffing and infrastructure deficiencies.

"That liability be fixed on the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Department of Health for irresponsible statements causing emotional distress, and for systemic lapses, recommending disciplinary action," he added.

Further, Saikia demanded that immediate interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh be paid to the parents under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012, with final relief based on inquiry findings.

He said that state protection, including security and legal aid, should be provided to parents of the deceased infant under whistleblower laws for facing threats.

"The persistent recurrence of medical negligence in Assam's public healthcare facilities, coupled with the state's failure to effect meaningful reforms, necessitates immediate and robust intervention by the AHRC pursuant to the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993," Saikia said in the letter.

The commission's statutory authority to initiate suo motu inquiries, recommend prosecutions, and direct compensatory relief must be invoked to curb impunity and uphold fundamental rights, he said.

"The egregious circumstances surrounding the death of a newborn at GMCH on August 18, attributable to systemic lapses such as overcrowding and inadequate supervision, underscore the urgency of such action," the senior Congress leader added. PTI TR TR ACD