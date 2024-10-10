Assam lost its biggest well-wisher: Himanta on Ratan Tata's demise

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state lost one of its biggest well-wishers in the death of industrialist Ratan Tata.

Tata, a recipient of Assam's highest civilian award 'Asom Baibhav', occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of the state, he said.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society," Sarma posted on X.

"He took a giant leap of faith for the welfare of Assam. He was deeply passionate about improving healthcare in the state and with his vision we gave birth to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation," he said.

Tata also played an instrumental role in setting up the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and creating employment opportunities for the state's youth, the CM said.

"For me it's a personal loss. My every interaction with him left me wiser, the most recent being when I visited him in Mumbai to thank him for the Semiconductor project and having faith in Assam's abilities as an industrial base," he said.

"His simplicity and humility is something I will never forget. His death leaves a huge void which cannot be filled. My thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Tata family and the nation which mourns the loss of an inspirational leader. Om Shanti!" the CM said.

Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well wishers.



Shri Tata, a… pic.twitter.com/yRFofyP02i — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2024

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.