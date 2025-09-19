'Assam lost one of its brightest cultural icons': Jharkhand CM condoles Zubeen Garg's death

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said in singer Zubeen Garg's death, Assam lost one of its brightest cultural icons.

Garg (52), best known for the Bollywood number 'Ya Ali' from the Imran Hashmi-Kangna Ranaut starrer 'Gangster' (2006), died while scuba diving in Singapore.

"Deeply shocked to hear about the sudden demise of the popular and multi-talented singer, songwriter, music director and instrumentalist Zubeen Garg, the beloved voice of India," Soren posted on X.

"His music carried the soul of Assam and India to every corner of the country, filling our hearts to joy and pride. Assam has lost one of its brightest cultural icons, and the entire nation mourns with it," he added. PTI NAM SOM