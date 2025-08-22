Assam: Man arrested, body parts of wild animals seized

Rangia (Assam), Aug 22 (PTI) A man was arrested and body parts of wild animals seized from his possession near the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Kamrup district, an official said on Friday.

A joint team of the Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), police and forest personnel conducted a joint operation near Guabari border outpost and arrested the person, identified as Som Hansda, on the Indian side of the border on Thursday, SSB's 24th battalion commandant H K Gupta said.

During the search, an elephant's molar tooth, teeth and hair of a wild boar, owl skull and bones of several other animals were seized from his possession, he said.

Hasda has been handed over to the forest department at Kumarikata.

The SSB regularly meets local citizens and encourages them to inform the nearest SSB border outpost or battalion headquarters about any criminal activity or illegal smuggling in the border area, Gupta added.