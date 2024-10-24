Assam man arrested by Kerala police after five years on the run for murder

Kochi, Oct 24 (PTI) An Assam native, on the run for five years after being involved in a murder, has been arrested in his home state by Kerala police. The victim was also from Assam.

According to Kochi city police on Thursday, Nirmal Gogoi (30) is accused of murdering a fellow fisherman from Assam in Mattancherry in 2019.

Gogoi and four accomplices allegedly killed the young fisherman over a personal dispute and disposed of his body in the backwaters near the Marakadav Fishing Boat Jetty in Mattancherry.

While four of the accused were arrested earlier, Gogoi managed to flee to Assam.

Despite extensive efforts to locate him across various parts of India, he remained at large.

Following a warrant issued by a court, a team from the Kochi city police travelled to Assam, where their investigation led to Gogoi's arrest on 20 October in Assomiya Gaon, a border area in Dibrugarh district.

On Thursday, Gogoi, who was brought here by train, was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody, police added. PTI ARM TGB SA