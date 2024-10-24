Assam: Man arrested for duping CRPF personnel of Rs 65 lakh

Morigaon (Assam), Oct 24 (PTI) A man was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Thursday for allegedly duping CRPF personnel of Rs 65 lakh with false assurances of providing them with government flats, a police officer said.

The accused had collected the amount from several CRPF jawans, posted in Guwahati, promising them Assam State Housing Board flats in the city, he said.

He had shown them a fake allotment list and assured them of handing over the keys of the flats soon, the officer said.

However, after collecting the money, he went into hiding, prompting the jawans to file a complaint with Mikirbheta police station in Morigaon district.

"The accused was arrested today," the officer added.

The fraudster, who hails from Morigaon district, had earlier faced charges of a similar nature of cheating people, posing as a government official, he added. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD