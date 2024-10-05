Assam: Man arrested for strangulating mother to death

Dibrugarh (Assam), Oct 5 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his mother to death in Assam's Dibrugarh town, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said the incident took place at their residence in Banipur area in the town on Friday night.

"We received information about the crime and our team was immediately dispatched. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

"The motive behind the crime is not known till now. But investigation is underway to ascertain the truth," the SP added. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD