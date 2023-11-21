Assam: Man arrested with brown sugar shot at as he tried to escape from police van

Nagaon, Nov 21 (PTI) A man arrested with brown sugar in Assam's Nagaon district was shot at when he allegedly tried to escape from police custody on Tuesday, officials said.

Hekmat Ali was arrested with brown sugar from Nagaon Borghat Bypass Chariali. Based on his statement, the police were taking him back to the area for an operation to nab another drug dealer, they said.

As the vehicle reached the area, Ali allegedly tried to escape from police custody by attacking the personnel accompanying him, they added.

The police opened fire, and he sustained a bullet injury in his leg, officials said.

He was initially admitted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital but was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Police also recovered Rs 32,000 in cash from his possession and seized his car, officials said. PTI DG DG SOM