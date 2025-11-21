Assam man arrested with drugs in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 21 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler from Assam was arrested in Manipur's Senapati district with yaba tablets, police said on Friday.

The arrest was made at Phikomei Junction on Thursday during a frisking and checking drive by a joint team of the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, they said.

A total of 5.6 kg of yaba tablets were found with the suspect, wrapped in five packets, they added.

The suspect, a resident of Assam's Goalpara district, was arrested, police said.

Yaba, which is Thai for 'crazy medicine', is a highly addictive and potent illegal drug. Its key components are methamphetamine, a powerful and dangerous stimulant that affects the central nervous system, and caffeine.

In another operation, three suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Hatta Gollapati in Imphal East district.

They were identified as Ibemma (46), MD Afzal (28) and Shahabuddin (51), police said.

Around Rs 2 lakh in cash, and 91 empty bottles used for storing brown sugar were recovered from their possession, they said. PTI CORR SOM