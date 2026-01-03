Assam man arrested with meth tablets worth Rs 33 cr in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 3 (PTI) A man from Assam was arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 33.18 crore in Mizoram's Saitual district, the Assam Rifles said on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs related to drug trafficking near the India-Myanmar border, the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police conducted an operation in Keifang, about 67 km from Aizawl, on Friday, a statement said.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 11.06 kg of methamphetamine tablets, it said.

One person was arrested for transporting the drugs, and his vehicle was seized, it added.

The arrested man was identified as Hasan Ali, a resident of Badapur in Assam, the statement said without providing any other details.

Meth is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant primarily used illegally for its intense euphoric effects.