Assam: Man killed in attack by father-son over old accident

Jorhat (Assam), Apr 25 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured allegedly by a man and his son in Jorhat district of Assam, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Panichakua on Thursday night when the accused attacked the person and his brother with sharp weapons.

"There was a quarrel between the two families over an accident in February. After police got information of the attack, the two were taken to hospital. However, one succumbed to his injuries," an official said.

Police have arrested the accused duo and investigation is underway, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Krishnajyoti Saikia.

Meanwhile, locals blocked a section of the National Highway-715 for some time to protest the killing.

Senior officials subsequently reached the spot and dispersed them, police said.