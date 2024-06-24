Assam: Man kills friend over financial dispute

Kokrajhar, Jun 24 (PTI) A person allegedly killed his friend over some financial dispute in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in New Amguri village in the Balajan police outpost area on Sunday night, they said.

The accused, identified as Sokio Basumatary, had an argument with his friend Derhasat Basumatary over some financial matters. In a fit of anger, Sokio allegedly slashed his friend's throat with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, police said.

The villagers informed the police, and Sokio was subsequently arrested, they said. PTI CORR DG DG SOM