Assam: Man kills mother-in-law, her sister with sharp weapon

Kokrajhar, Jul 25 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife's mother and sister with a sharp weapon following a family dispute in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Manab Saha, is currently absconding and search is on to trace him, they said.

The incident took place in Shanti Nagar area here when the man allegedly attacked the two with a sharp weapon, and they died on the spot, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Kalpana Mallick and Dipshikha Mallick.

Further investigation is underway.