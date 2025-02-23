Assam: Man nabbed with elephant tusks

Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) A man was arrested from Assam Udalguri district for illegally possessing two elephant tusks weighing around 13 kg, a senior official said on Sunday.

According to Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve Field Director C Ramesh, a team apprehended the 54-year-old man from Bongrun village in Harissinga police station area on Saturday night.

"The team recovered two elephant tusks, weighing around 13 kg, from his residence along with a mobile phone from his possession," he said in a statement.

Additionally, a four-wheeler belonging to an accomplice, who is currently on the run, was seized, Ramesh said.

"Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accomplice," he added.

The operation was led by Manas Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Sheshidhar Reddy with field operations being conducted by Range Officers Barin Boro and Vivekananda Pathak along with Kahitama Beat Officer Nayan Jyoti Pathak and Forester Papori.

Spread across 850 sq km, the Manas National Park with four ranges is located in Baksa and Chirang districts in Western Assam at the foothills of Eastern Himalayas. PTI TR TR SOM