Assam: Man sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Kokrajhar, Sep 6 (PTI) A person convicted of raping a minor girl was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by a fast track court here on Friday.

Kokrajhar Fast Track Court's Special Judge J Koch held the accused guilty of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and pronounced the sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The father of the minor girl had filed a complaint at the Kokrajhar police station on May 23, 2019, alleging that the man entered his house in the absence of family members and raped his daughter.

The police filed a case under various sections of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused, who has been in jail for the last four years.