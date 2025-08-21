Assam: Man sentenced to death for killing college student

Dhemaji, Aug 21 (PTI) A local court in Assam on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering a woman exactly four years ago for refusing his marriage proposal, officials said.

District and Sessions Court Judge Ajay Faglu passed the sentence after the accused was convicted on Wednesday under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — including Section 302 (punishment for murder), Section 307 (attempt to murder), and Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

The woman, Nandita Saikia, was returning home from Moridhol College with a friend and her father on August 21, 2021 when Rintu Sarma, a fourth-grade worker in the same college, attacked all three and injured them seriously.

Nandita was stabbed several times with a machete and they were admitted to a hospital here, officials said.

Her injuries were grievous and she was shifted to a hospital in Dibrugarh where she died five days later.

The judge, in his order, observed that in light of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court, the (district and sessions) court was of the opinion that this "case certainly falls under the category of the rarest of rare and if life imprisonment is awarded, it would be insufficient and not meet the ends of justice''.

''Accordingly, the convict is sentenced to death for the offence of murder under Section 302 IPC and will be hanged by neck till death'', the judge ordered.

In addition to awarding the death penalty, the court also imposed multiple sentences under various charges, to run simultaneously.

Under Section 307, Sharma was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. In case he failed to pay the money, he will have to serve six more months of rigorous imprisonment.

Under Section 324 IPC, the judge sentenced the convict to three years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine and in default of payment of fine, he will undergo imprisonment for another three months.

The court had heard and questioned 41 witnesses before pronouncing the judgment.

Police had submitted a 400-page chargesheet before the court. PTI cor DG DG MNB