Assam man stabbed to death in drunken brawl between roommates in Kota, 2 arrested

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 27 (PTI) A man from Assam was stabbed to death in a drunken brawl between roommates here in Transport Nagar, police said on Friday.

Two of the roommates were arrested following the fight in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

According to police, four roommates -- Vishavjeet (22) and Inderjeet (21) who were brothers, and Paranjeet (30) and Sidharth -- were having a drinking party in the room they shared. All four of them were from Kamrup district in Assam.

The two brothers were involved in an altercation with Paranjeet. One of them held Paranjeet while the other allegedly stabbed him with a knife in the back, according to the complaint submitted to the police by Sidharth.

In the altercation, Vishavjeet also sustained a minor injury, Kota city SP Amrita Duhan said.

Other occupants of the building rushed Paranjeet to New Medical Hospital where he was soon declared dead.

After the hospital alerted police regarding the incident, Anantpura police rushed to the Emergency where Sidharth narrated the sequence of events.

Vishavjeet, who was also treated at the hospital for his injury, was discharged and later arrested by the police.

Police kept the body of Paranjeet, who was working as a cook in the city, in the mortuary for post-mortem and informed his family about the incident.

Based on Sidharth's complaint, a murder case was lodged against the two brothers.

Inderjeet was held from bypass Jhalawar road, where he was allegedly trying to flee Kota, the SP said.

The two accused are being interrogated and they would be produced before a court on Saturday, she added.

The two brothers and Paranjeet had come to Kota for work six months ago and were sharing a rented room in Transport Nagar in Kota. PTI COR SKY SKY