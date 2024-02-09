Assam: Manipur woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Cachar

Silchar, Feb 9 (PTI) A woman from Manipur was arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the police started a search of vehicles coming from neighbouring Manipur in Lakhipur area, and seized 700 gm of heroin from a vehicle on Thursday night.

The drugs were hidden in 50 soap cases that were kept in a bag, police said.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Nengcha Hmar, was arrested from the vehicle. She hails from Jiribam in Manipur.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. PTI CORR DG DG SOM