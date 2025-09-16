Assam: Marijuana worth Rs 8 crore seized, 2 arrested

Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and ganja worth Rs 8 crore was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intensified search at all checkpoints in Dillai under Bokajan sub-division and intercepted a truck, a police officer said.

During the search, police seized 148 packets, containing 147.25 kg of marijuana, hidden in a secret compartment of the truck.

Two persons hailing from Rajasthan and Haryana were arrested, he said.

A case was registered and necessary legal procedures have been initiated, he added. PTI COR DG DG ACD