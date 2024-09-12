Assam media bodies condemn IITG for barring reporters from entering campus after student's death

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Various journalist bodies of Assam on Thursday condemned IIT Guwahati for barring reporters from entering the campus following the death of a student allegedly by suicide and subsequent protests by fellow students.

Authorities of the premier institute had on Wednesday issued a statement asking journalists not to visit the campus at present, as several reporters were turned away from the gates.

A third-year Computer Science student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room on September 9, leading to protests by students demanding justice and proper mental health support for all.

The National Correspondents' Group, Assam, a body of reporters of national media outlets in Guwahati, condemned the institute for barring the journalists from entering the campus.

"This is a direct infringement on the rights of mediapersons who have been prevented by the IITG authorities from performing their duties smoothly and sincerely," the reporters' body said in a statement.

Mediapersons have also taken exception to the statement that the director will meet them later and not at a time when there has been a tragedy which needs accurate and sensitive reporting, it added.

"We condemn the IITG authorities for taking this step and also for issuing a statement which goes against the very essence of journalism i.e. factual reporting from the ground," the statement said.

The National Correspondents' Group also demanded that IITG authorities issue a formal apology within 24 hours of issuing the statement, failing which media will refrain from attending events and using press releases issued by the institute.

The Gauhati Press Club (GPC), in a statement, also noted with concern the IITG authorities preventing mediapersons from entering the campus when reporters went there to collect news of the situation in the aftermath of the student's death.

"Such highhanded behaviour of IITG authorities cannot be accepted at any cost. Attempting to treat mediapersons as puppets to publish news as per their convenience is highly condemnable," GPC said in the statement.

At a time when questions are being raised on the students' well-being in IIT Guwahati, the authorities should have been forthcoming in assuaging all apprehensions through the media, instead they decided to block out the media at such a crucial time, the GPC said.

IIT Guwahati, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said, "Members of the media are requested not to visit the campus now. The institute assures you that the situation is being treated with utmost urgency. Media will soon be invited to the campus for a meeting with the director." "We request members of the press to understand and cooperate with us in these difficult times and give us a few days to bring the situation back to normal," the statement added.

Several journalists who have visited the campus in North Guwahati since Tuesday evening have been turned away from the gates. IIT Guwahati authorities were also not available in person or over phone to talk to the media.

Following the student's death and subsequent protests, Dean of Academic Affairs K V Krishna resigned from his post.

Students had gathered outside the administration building since Monday evening and boycotted classes in protest against recurring incidents of deaths of students by suicide on the campus. This is the fourth death of a student on the campus this year.

The students also demanded the resignation of the Professor of Mathematics who had allegedly failed 40 students due to lack of required attendance, the Vice Chairman of the Hostel Affairs Board and the Associate Dean of Student Affairs.

IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal met students and held discussions with them for several hours and took cognisance of their issues and concerns, a statement issued by the institute said.

Authorities of the institute did not confirm whether the student protests have been called off or not. PTI DG DG ACD