Assam medic found hanging in hostel

Barpeta (Assam), Jan 22 (PTI) A resident doctor of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) was found hanging inside his hostel in Barpeta district of Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The third-semester post-graduate student was found hanging inside his hostel room by the cook who came to wake him up as he did not turn up to the dining hall in the morning.

"As he did not get any response, the cook informed the other students. The door was broken then and they found his body hanging," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Bhoya, hailing from Gujarat.

Advertisment

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination.

"The reason for the suicide is still unknown. We are carrying out our investigation," the official said. PTI TR COR TR NN