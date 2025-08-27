Assam Medical College recognised as 'Centre of Excellence' for rare diseases

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has been declared as a 'Centre of Excellence' for rare diseases by the central government, according to the chief minister's office on Wednesday.

Sharing the notification of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the CMO said the recognition reflects the growing strength of Assam's healthcare system under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in recent years.

"Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, has been designated as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021 by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India," it added.

The notification mentioned that the responsibilities and activities of AMCH will be in accordance with the provisions mentioned under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021 and the instructions issued by the Centre from time to time. PTI TR TR MNB