Assam, Meghalaya keen to resolve border disputes: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 28 (PTI) Assam and Meghalaya are keen to resolve their long-pending border disputes, and a resolution is expected sooner or later, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dikshant ceremony for 70 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) probationers at the North East Police Academy (NEPA) at Umiam, Meghalaya, Sarma said six issues remain unresolved.

"Three of these can be settled at any time, but Meghalaya wants all six to be resolved simultaneously," he said.

"We are working on these issues and hope to resolve all six disputes. Since this involves the sentiments of people from both Assam and Meghalaya, setting a definite time frame may not be appropriate. However, we should hope and pray for an early resolution," Sarma added.

The Survey of India is currently conducting the demarcation process, which is progressing well, he informed.

Sarma reiterated that the agreement signed by both states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is binding on both parties.

Assam and Meghalaya have had longstanding disputes in 12 areas along their 884.9-km-long inter-state border.

In March 2022, the two states signed an agreement in New Delhi, in the presence of the Union Home Minister, to resolve issues in six areas during the first phase.

Under the first-phase settlement covering 36.79 sq km of disputed land, Assam received 18.46 sq km, while Meghalaya got 18.33 sq km.

The remaining six areas, where the differences are more complex, are now being addressed in the second phase.

Meghalaya, which was carved out of Assam in 1972, has challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which Assam recognises as its border.