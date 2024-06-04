Assam minister leading in Silchar

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Assam Excise, Transport and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya is leading in Assam's prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency by over 9,000 votes over his nearest Congress rival Surya Kanta Sarkar, elections officials said.

Suklabaidya, who represents the Dholai assembly seat, replaced sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the constituency was reserved as a Scheduled Caste seat. A prominent politician of the Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has been elected to the state assembly four times and has been a minister in both the BJP governments in the state under Sarabananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI DG DG MNB