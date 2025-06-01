Assam minister meets Pahalgam attack victim in Kashmir, offers Rs 5 lakh cheque

Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bohra on Sunday visited the family of Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed by terrorists in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, to offer condolences on behalf of Assam government.

Bora also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Shah's family as relief from the Assam government.

Talking to reporters later, Bora said he will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and plead the case of the bereaved family which lost its sole bread winner.

"We wanted to meet the chief minister (Omar Abdullah) but he is out of station," he said.

Bora said the entire world condemned the terror attack and there was widespread support to the Narendra Modi government on its reprisal.

"We are all one and we have to work together," he added. PTI MIJ VN VN