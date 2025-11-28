Assam minister moots 'detention room' for suspended MLAs in Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah on Friday urged Speaker Biswajit Daimary to consider setting up a "detention room" within the Assembly complex to prevent suspended legislators from leaving the premises.

The suggestion came soon after Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended for the duration of the Question Hour for interrupting proceedings.

Borah claimed that suspended members often walk out and share their own account of events with the media.

"Suspended MLAs should not be allowed to leave the Assembly premises as they go out and place their version of what had transpired in the House," Borah told the Speaker.

"There could be a detention room with all facilities, perhaps," he added.

Gogoi, known for his vocal opposition in the House, had also been suspended for a brief period on the first day of the Winter Session on Tuesday after he entered the Well of the House and displayed a poster of singer Zubeen Garg during an adjournment motion on the artiste’s death in Singapore.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress said the Speaker’s office should issue a press statement spelling out the grounds of suspension to prevent any misinterpretation.

Speaker Daimary appealed to all members to maintain decorum and cooperate in the smooth conduct of the proceedings. PTI SSG MNB