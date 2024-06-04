Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya leading in Silchar

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Assam cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya is leading in the prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency by more than 1.94 lakh votes over his nearest Congress rival Surya Kanta Sarkar, election officials said.

Suklabaidya, who represents the Dholai assembly seat, replaced sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the constituency was reserved as a Scheduled Caste seat.

A prominent politician of the Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has been elected to the state assembly four times, and has been a minister in both the BJP governments in the state under Sarabananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI SSG DG RBT