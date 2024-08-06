Assam: Minister seeks report on Guwahati waterlogging

Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) As several parts of Guwahati remained waterlogged on Tuesday a day after heavy rainfall, Assam’s Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said a thorough discussion on the situation will be undertaken on Wednesday.

He asserted that if any lapse is found on part of the government which aggravated the situation, correctional measures will be taken.

Almost the entire city was waterlogged for several hours on Monday following heavy rainfall, with traffic coming to a near standstill on important routes, leaving commuters stranded in many areas.

Parts of Guwahati like Rukminigaon continued to remain inundated on Tuesday, with the Met Department issuing an alert for thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places of Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati comes.

Singhal also said a report has been sought from the district commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metropolitan, who is also in charge of mission flood-free Guwahati.

“We have asked the DC to submit us a comprehensive report by Wednesday and it will be taken up for discussion immediately. Only after that we can comment on what caused the situation,” the minister said.

Asked if rain water from neighbouring Meghalaya had worsened the situation, Singhal said all aspects will be dealt with in the report.

“It was a natural disaster... If we find that there was any lapse on part of the government, we will undertake correctional measures,” he added.

Guwahati city Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah also visited Rukminigaon area and took stock of the situation.

All educational institutions in the city were closed on Tuesday in the wake of inclement weather. PTI SSG RBT