Assam ministry reshuffle to take place by Aug 15: Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he will reshuffle his ministry by including at least three new faces by August 15 in order to create a new team for the 2026 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said that he has not spoken about it with his central leadership and will consider the process of ministry reshuffle a month after the flood situation in the state is over.

"We will change our ministry and a new look will be given to it. We need to prepare the team for 2026 elections that will work with new energy," he added.

He, however, said that no decision has been taken yet as he has not spoken to the central leadership, which is undergoing a change at present.

"There is also a flood situation going on. So, we will start after one month. We will have a new ministry by August 15," Sarma said.

To a question, he said at least three new faces will be inducted into the cabinet.

"We already have two positions lying vacant (in the ministry). Our minister Parimal Suklabaidya has won the Lok Sabha polls, so that post will also be vacant," Sarma said.

Assam Excise, Transport and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya won from Silchar by a margin of 2,64,311 votes.

The chief minister said all the present ministers may not be replaced, but their departments are likely to be reshuffled. PTI TR NN