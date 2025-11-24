Assam-Mizoram Border Festival stresses unity, cultural ties

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Participants at the second edition of the Assam–Mizoram Border Festival, organised by the Cachar district administration, on Monday pledged to strengthen peace, harmony, mutual understanding and progress between the two states.

Speaking on the occasion, Silchar BJP MP Parimal Suklabaidya highlighted the importance of unity and collective identity, as "we are all Indians first." He appealed to citizens and authorities to move forward with a renewed mindset leaving behind past challenges and focusing instead on cooperation and development.

Highlighting India’s rapid infrastructure growth, particularly under the Bharatmala Project, Suklabaidya said upcoming four-lane highways would significantly boost regional connectivity and economic opportunities, paving the way for deeper engagement, stronger trade links and a new chapter of fraternity between Assam and Mizoram.

The festival was held at the Central Field of the Dholai Co–District Commissioner’s Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das said cultural exchanges play a pivotal role in bringing people closer and help erase past misunderstandings.

The festival would undoubtedly strengthen the friendly ties between the people of both states while continued cultural interactions are vital for lasting peace and mutual respect, he said.

He expressed hope that the initiative would yield positive outcomes in building durable bonds of trust and cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of the Mizoram administration, Kolasib Deputy Commissioner Robert C. Lalhmangaiha emphasised the need to ensure that past incidents are not repeated.

Stressing the importance of communication and administrative cooperation, he said the people of both states must continue to uphold peace and work together as responsible citizens of a great nation.

He lauded the Cachar District Administration for organising this meaningful platform for interaction and expressed optimism that such initiatives would foster long-term goodwill.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav said the festival reflected the true spirit of unity and cultural diversity.

He expressed happiness at seeing representatives from various communities of Assam mingling with guests from Mizoram in a shared celebration of heritage and friendship.

He pointed out that such events help promote understanding at both social and administrative levels, strengthening ties that are essential for peaceful coexistence.

The cultural programme featured traditional dance performances by groups from Vairengte and Mamit, while Assam’s cultural troupes added colour and rhythm to the occasion.

Livelihood and handicraft stalls were also set up by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) and Mizoram State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MZSRLM), which highlighted the entrepreneurial capabilities of artisans from both states.

Friendly football and volleyball matches between the two states were also held on the occasion. PTI DG DG MNB