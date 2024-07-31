Assam, Mizoram discuss ways to tackle drug smuggling

Aizawl, Jul 31 (PTI) The governments of neighbouring Assam and Mizoram held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss concerted efforts to combat drug smuggling and drug abuse, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and Assam's Excise Secretary Indreswar Kalita and Excise Commissioner Jitu Doley.

At the meeting, Hmar said that heroin smuggled into Assam from Myanmar is transported to Mizoram after being reprocessed, according to the statement.

He said that he received reports about a huge consignment of heroin and other drugs being smuggled into Assam and drug peddlers roaming freely in the state.

Officers of the Assam government told Hmar that they would look into the matter and discuss it with state Excise Minister Keshab Mahanta, who was supposed to attend the meeting but could not due to some work.

Both sides also discussed collective efforts to combat drug smuggling and drug abuse, the statement said.

Later, Hmar spoke to Mahanta over the phone, and both agreed to continue the dialogue. PTI CORR SOM