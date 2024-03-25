Advertisment
National

Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket

NewsDrum Desk
Bharat Chandra Narah

Bharat Chandra Narah (File image)

Guwahati: Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, resigned from the Congress on Monday.

The resignation comes two days after Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Narah was hopeful that his party would nominate his wife Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, for the seat.

He sent a one-line resignation letter, which he shared with PTI, to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the MLA said in the letter.

On Sunday, Narah resigned from the post of the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell.

