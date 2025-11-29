Assam MLA suspended from assembly for disrupting proceedings

Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Assam MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, whose suspension from the assembly for the entire Winter Session was revoked on the previous day, was suspended from the House for sometime on Saturday for disruption of proceedings.

Ahmed, who has been suspended from the Congress, wanted to raise a Point of Order at the end of Question Hour. Speaker Biswajit Daimary asked Ahmed under which rule he wanted to raise the matter.

Ahmed eluded a direct reply and continued speaking, leading the Speaker to suspend him from the House for sometime.

Ahmed and Congress MLA Nurul Huda were suspended for the entire ongoing Winter Session on the first day on Tuesday on the recommendations of the Privilege Committee report for alleged mistreatment of Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

However, following requests from the legislative party leaders of all parties, Daimary revoked their suspension at the end of the day's proceedings on Friday. PTI SSG ACD