Assam MP stayed in Pakistan for 15 days without informing Indian govt: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) Without taking the name of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said one parliamentarian from the state had stayed in Pakistan for 15 days without intimation to the Indian government.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, over his British wife Elizabeth Colburn's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

"The Assam government has information that one parliamentarian from the state had stayed 15 days in Islamabad. He also has a relationship with the Pakistan embassy. Many more information will come to light," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a campaign meeting for panchayat elections.

By September 30, the people of the state will see with evidence how the son of a proud father went against the nation, he added.

"We got proof that he stayed in Islamabad for 15 days without any intimation to the Indian government. We have many more proofs. So, I believe he learnt how to read namaz there itself," Sarma said.

The Assam CM has been attacking Gogoi for his pictures and videos showing his offering namaz during the Ramzan and Eid festivals.

"Pakistan is our big enemy, but those praising Pakistan while staying in the country are even a bigger enemy. We can identify the outside enemy, but it's not possible to know the enemy inside our home.

"We have got a lot of information. By September, we will submit all the evidence and reports in front of the people. There are many explosive proofs, which will be brought before the public," Sarma said.

The Assam CM further said that he had already told the Assam Assembly about the parliamentarian's family relationship with Pakistan and it will be vividly clear as black and white.

Last month, the chief minister had said the government may seek help from agencies like Interpol in investigating the alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.

Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, was charged under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). PTI TR TR RG