Assam mulling scooties for teachers of schools in remote areas: Himanta

Tezpur (Assam), Oct 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government is mulling providing scooties to teachers of schools in remote areas to help them reach on time for classes.

“There are some schools which are in remote areas and teachers get late in reaching due to the location. We can give scooties to about 50,000 such teachers so that they reach school on time,” Sarma said, speaking at a programme for distribution of bicycles to Class 9 students here.

He said that in two years, the cycle distribution programme will be done at the Class-8 level so that students can easily commute to schools for the entire high-school duration.

“... What is important for our government is that the teachers reach on time and the students are not deprived of even a minute of learning,” Sarma said.

He also asked students and teachers to inform in which areas roads and bridges are needed for easy commuting.

The chief minister urged students to plant at least one sapling each in order to increase the green cover of the state.

Later, Sarma wrote on X: “Pragati and Vikas rest on improving ease of living and building an ecosystem where our children can access quality education. From revamping over 4,000 schools and fulfilling teaching vacancies, Assam is also equipping students with cycles, computers & two-wheelers. Today, we distributed bicycles worth ₹161 cr to 3.7 lakh meritorious 9th standard students across public schools, 56% of them are girls.” PTI SSG RBT