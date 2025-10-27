Assam mulls ban on local outfit Bir Lachit Sena: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government is considering banning local organisation Bir Lachit Sena for its alleged involvement in unlawful activities such as extortion and kidnapping.

Bir Lachit Sena is an Upper Assam-based group, which at times resorts to violent means of protests, especially against suspected infiltrators.

"We are very unhappy with the activities of Lachit Sena. Like ULFA, we might have to ban the organisation because it tortures businessmen a lot," Sarma told reporters here.

Guwahati Police on Monday arrested eight persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman for extortion.

The victim was rescued and five of the arrested people were found to be members of the Bir Lachit Sena outfit, police said.

Reacting to the development, CM Sarma said, "In the last two months, they have destroyed the atmosphere of business in Assam. Yesterday, a member of Lachit Sena made some objectionable remarks on our mothers and I have instructed the DGP to take strict action against him." "If they extort money and impact the economic development of the country, then a time might come when we have to make a big decision. No other organisation in Assam extorts money by physically attacking businessmen in this way," he added.

Later in the day, Bir Lachit Sena state general secretary Rantu Paniphukan addressed a press conference and alleged that one of the arrested persons is a member of the ruling BJP and very "close" to many senior leaders of the ruling party.

While he was addressing the presser at a hotel in the city, a team from Dispur police station reached the spot and took away the leader.

Police did not comment on the detention of the Bir Lachit Sena leader.

Sarma in a post on X said, "Let it be clear — Assam will not be held hostage by anyone acting outside the law. I have instructed the @DGPAssamPolice to clamp down firmly on the so-called Lachit Sena." The law and order situation will be upheld without any compromise in the state, he added.

"I will review the situation personally with all SSPs of @assampolice at 7 PM today," Sarma said.