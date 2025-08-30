Assam: Nagaon Central Jail superintendent suspended

Guwahati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Assam government has suspended Nagaon Central jail superintendent Mukul Bhuyan for alleged indisciplined behaviour, an official release said on Saturday.

An order issued by the state home and political department said the decision was made after a report from the Assam Inspector General of Prisons, which followed a surprise inspection by the Nagaon District Commissioner on August 29.

He has been suspended under relevant provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, and in the interest of maintaining discipline in public service.

Bhuyan has been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.

During the suspension period, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules and will remain subject to the provisions of the Assam Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. PTI DG DG MNB