Assam: National Flag unfurled on 108-ft-high mast in Tezpur

Tezpur: The National Flag was unfurled on a 108-feet-high mast, the tallest in the Northeast, in Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, an official statement said.

The National Flag was unfurled by GOC Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, at Tezpur Military Garrison.

Addressing soldiers, students, and NCC cadets, Lt Gen Singh urged them to embrace discipline, service, and dream big for the nation's prosperity.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, state government officials, members of the central armed police forces, and locals, teachers and school children were present on the occasion.

The initiative was of the Flag Foundation of India.

Its representative, Major General (Retd.) Aseem Kohli, who was present on the occasion, said that the foundation aims to use the National Flag as a symbol of unity, strength, national pride, and patriotism across all sections of society.