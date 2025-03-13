Assam native arrested with 30 grams of heroin in Kerala

Kochi, Mar 13 (PTI) A migrant worker from Assam was arrested with 30 grams of heroin at Perumbavoor near here, police said.

The accused, Abdul Rauf (35), a native of Nagaon, Assam, was held in a joint operation conducted by the Special Investigation Team of the Perumbavoor ASP Sakthi Singh Arya and the Kunnathunadu Police, they added.

According to the police, Rauf was reportedly operating a drug trade from a rented house in the Chelakkulam area near here.

Acting on a tip-off, the investigation team had been monitoring his activities for some time before taking him into custody.

During interrogation, Rauf confessed that he had been bringing heroin from Nagaland by train and distributing it through a network of agents.

He allegedly sold the contraband in small bottles, each priced at Rs 500 through middlemen, police said.

The police also recovered Rs 84,000, suspected to be proceeds from heroin sales.

Police added that the accused led a lavish lifestyle and stored hundreds of bottles at his residence for drug distribution.

Further investigations are underway to trace his supply network and possible accomplices, they said.