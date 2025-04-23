Assam native in custody in connection with the double murder in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 23 (PTI) A suspect in the brutal murder of a businessman and his wife in Thiruvathukkal in this district was taken into custody within 24 hours of the crime, police said on Wednesday.

Amit Urang, a native of Assam, has been apprehended from a poultry farm near Mala in Thrissur district, according to police sources.

A well-known businessman Vijayakumar (64), who owns an auditorium and runs several other business establishments, and his wife Meera (60) were found brutally murdered in their house on Tuesday.

Both of them were found in a pool of blood in two different rooms in the morning, and the bodies had deep cuts and wounds on their faces.

According to the police, the suspect was taken into custody from a location where several Assamese people were staying together.

He is expected to be brought to Kottayam shortly, after which he will be subjected to detailed interrogation.

Preliminary reports suggest that revenge was the motive behind the murder, police sources said.

They added that the investigation team tracked the accused using mobile phone location data.

After committing the murders, the suspect had stolen the mobile phones of Vijayakumar and his wife. One of those phones was found to be switched on, which helped the police trace his location and proceed with the investigation, police sources said.

A team under Kottayam Superintendent of Police Shahul Hameed is investigating the case. PTI ARM ARM ADB