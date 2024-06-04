Assam: NDA ahead in 10 seats, Congress in four

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) were leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress was ahead in four, the Election Commission said.

BJP was ahead in eight constituencies.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was leading in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur, sitting MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati, Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri, Amar Sing Tisso in Diphu and Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar.

NDA constituents AGP and UPPL have also maintained leads in Barpeta and Kokrajhar, with candidates Phanibhushan Choudhury and Joyanta Basumatary respectively.

For the Congress, Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi was leading in Jorhat, sitting MP Prodyut Bordoloi in Nagaon, MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury in Karimganj.

Among the prominent candidates who were trailing were AIUDF president and three-time MP Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi in Jorhat.

Sonowal was leading over his nearest rival Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the United Opposition candidate, by over votes 2,37,521 in Dibrugarh, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi was leading by over 1,13,862 votes.

In Dhubri, Ajmal was trailing behind Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain by over 5,04,415 votes, while AGP's Phani Bhushan Choudhury was leading over his nearest rival Deep Bayan of the Congress by 1,62,647 votes in Barpeta.

In the two Barak Valley constituencies, Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya was leading over Congress's Surya Kanta Sarkar by over 1,69,132 votes, while in Karimganj, sitting BJP MP Kripanath Malla, who took a slender lead in the earlier rounds, was again trailing behind Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury of the Congress by 6,115 votes.

In the Brahmaputra north bank constituencies of Sonitpur and Lakhimpur, BJP candidates Ranjit Dutta and Pradan Baruah have taken leads of 2,27,256 and 1,60,469 respectively over their Congress rivals. In Nagaon, Bordoloi was ahead by 1,34,543 votes.

For the BJP, sitting MP Dilip Saikia was ahead by 1,48,654 in Darrang-Udalguri, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was ahead by 1,27,387 votes in Kaziranga, Bijuli Kalita Medhi was leading by 1,77,720 votes in Guwahati, Amar Sing Tisso by 77,425 in Diphu and UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary by 38,560 votes in Kokrajhar.

Counting was underway in across 52 centres, where 5,823 personnel and 64 general observers were involved in the exercise.

Polling was held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 for the 14 seats.

The NDA alliance in the state contested all the 14 seats, with the BJP in 11 and the Congress, a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), in 13. It left the Dibrugarh seat for the Assam Jatiya Parishad while the AIUDF contested in three and AAP in two.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state. PTI DG ACD