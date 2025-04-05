Assam: NDA retains power in Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls

Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) The BJP-Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM) alliance retained power in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) polls, winning 33 of the 36 seats, the Assam State Election Commission said on Saturday.

The BJP won six seats, one uncontested, and its ally secured 27 seats, the Congress one, while two Independents also emerged victorious.

The counting of votes began on Friday and the final results were available on Saturday.

Polling was held for 33 seats, with three seats having been decided uncontested, on April 2.

Nearly 69 per cent of 4.46 lakh electors had cast their votes in the polling on Wednesday. The RHAC constituencies are spread across Kamrup and Goalpara districts.

Reacting to the results of the council polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in an X post, "In the last five years, there have been elections to six autonomous councils in Assam. Out of a total of 188 seats, the NDA won 151. These results represent the indigenous communities of the Bodo, Rabha, Tiwa, Deori, Karbi and Dimasa people." PTI DG DG ACD