Assam: Nomination papers of all 3 NDA Rajya Sabha candidates found to be valid

Guwahati, Mar 6 (PTI) The nomination papers of all three NDA candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Assam were found valid during scrutiny on Friday, making their election certain, officials said.
BJP's Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala, and UPPL's Pramod Boro filed their nomination papers on the last day, Thursday.
"The papers of all three candidates are valid. Their victory will be formally declared only after the last date of withdrawal," Returning Officer Rajib Bhattacharya told reporters.
He said there will be no polling, which was scheduled on March 16, as there are only three candidates for the three seats going to the polls.
Gowala was present during the scrutiny process, while Mohan and Boro were represented by their nominees.
The opposition parties did not field any candidate as they lack the required numbers in the state assembly to secure a win.
The terms of BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita and Rameswar Teli, and opposition-backed Independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will end on April 9.
Mohan is at present the state minister for transport, hill area development, and indigenous and tribal faith. He represents the Mahmora seat in the assembly.
Gowala is the MLA of Duliajan. Boro, a former chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, will become the second Rajya Sabha MP from the UPPL. PTI DG DG SOM